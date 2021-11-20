Desmond Howard: 'It feels like Clemson is 3-7'

Football

November 20, 2021

ESPN analyst Desmond Howard picked the Clemson-Wake Forest game as the matchup he wanted to see the most on Saturday during his appearance on SportsCenter.

“The matchup that I am looking forward to today is in the ACC.  It is Wake Forest against Clemson.  Now you are looking at a Wake Forest team that is still undefeated in the conference even though they lost to UNC.  You figure that one out.  But listen Sam Hartman is still playing at a high level,” said Howard.

What did Howard have to say about the Tigers?

“But this Clemson team.  They are 7-3 but it feels like they are 3-7.  They are like the forgotten team in the ACC.  This is going to be an incredible matchup.  It is in Clemson.  I want to see if they can get after Sam Hartman and more importantly can Clemson move the ball on this porous Deacon defense,” said Howard.

