Looks like this player won't be returning to Clemson

November 20, 2021

It looks like this player doesn’t plan to return to Clemson next season.

Redshirt sophomore tight end Jaelyn Lay took to Twitter following the Tigers’ 48-27 win over No. 10 Wake Forest and thanked Clemson fans after what he said is his last game in the Valley as a Tiger.

Lay, who had played 27 snaps this season entering Saturday’s game, came into 2021 having caught two passes for 25 yards in 122 career snaps over 16 games.

Lay was recognized with the seniors Saturday on Senior Day.

