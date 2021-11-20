Swinney on Williams injury: 'It's the craziest thing I've ever seen'

During his press conference following Clemson’s 48-27 win over No. 10 Wake Forest on Saturday at Death Valley, head coach Dabo Swinney gave an injury update on sophomore wide receiver E.J. Williams, who was unavailable for Saturday’s game.

“Wednesday, we’re in seven-on-seven, and E.J. is lined up and he’s just running a route and he comes back and he was a little tight on his alignment,” Swinney said. “So, he goes to widen out and went down, like a sniper just took him out. It’s the dadgum-est thing you’ve ever seen in your life. Out, like what just happened.

“It’s not going to be surgical, but he has some type of, it’s almost like a pulled muscle. … I don’t know what it’s called. But it’s the craziest thing I’ve ever seen. I don’t even know how to explain it.”

Swinney was asked if he has a timetable on Williams’ return from the injury.

“I ain’t got nothing,” he said. “I ain’t got nothing.”

Williams has recorded nine receptions for 66 yards this season.

The Phenix City, Ala., native entered 2021 with 24 catches for 306 yards and two touchdowns over 12 games (four starts) as a true freshman in 2020.

