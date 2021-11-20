Who does Desmond Howard think will win Clemson-Wake game?

During ESPN’s College GameDay show, ESPN college football analyst Desmond Howard gave his thoughts on the 12 p.m. matchup between Clemson (7-3, 5-2 ACC) and No. 10 Wake Forest (9-1, 6-0) at Death Valley.

“The defense looked bad against North Carolina. They lost that game, but they’re still undefeated in conference,” Howard said of the Demon Deacons. “Clemson’s on a three-game winning streak right now. But this is going to be the biggest challenge that they’ve faced.”

Wake Forest can clinch the ACC Atlantic Division title with a win against Clemson. If the Tigers win, they are still alive in the division, but would need another Wake loss and another NC State loss.

Howard was asked if he thinks the Demon Deacons can finish the deal against the Tigers.

“It’s a great offense against a great defense,” he said. “You look at Brent Venables’ defense, they’re number one in the conference, only giving up 380 yards per contest, 15 points per game. But Sam Hartman and this offense, they’re like an offensive juggernaut on the field, can score a lot of points. Wake’s defense is such a liability, though. I like the way Clemson’s running the ball nowadays, they’re moving it.

“I think that Wake will get it done. It’s going to be a close one, though.”

