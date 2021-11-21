AP Top 25 College Football Rankings - November 21

AP Top 25 College Football Rankings - November 21

Football

AP Top 25 College Football Rankings - November 21

By November 21, 2021 2:03 pm

By |

The latest Associated Press college football rankings have been released.

Pitt remains at No. 20 this week while Wake Forest fell to No. 21.  N.C. State is No. 24.

Clemson just missed the rankings as the team that received the most points that didn’t make the top 25.

RANK TEAM PV RANK CONFERENCE POINTS
1
Georgia (11-0) 1 SEC 1,550 (62)
2
Ohio State (10-1) 5 Big Ten 1,434
3
Alabama (10-1) 2 SEC 1,423
4
Cincinnati (11-0) 3 American Athletic 1,416
5
Notre Dame (10-1) 6 IA Independents 1,262
6
Michigan (10-1) 8 Big Ten 1,246
7
Oklahoma State (10-1) 9 Big 12 1,209
8
Ole Miss (9-2) 10 SEC 1,060
9
Baylor (9-2) 11 Big 12 1,046
10
Oklahoma (10-1) 12 Big 12 1,001
11
Oregon (9-2) 4 Pac-12 849
12
Michigan State (9-2) 7 Big Ten 778
13
Brigham Young (9-2) 14 IA Independents 771
14
Texas A&M (8-3) 16 SEC 628
15
UTSA (11-0) 15 Conference USA 583
16
Utah (8-3) 24 Pac-12 561
17
Iowa (9-2) 18 Big Ten 538
18
Wisconsin (8-3) 19 Big Ten 517
19
Houston (10-1) 17 American Athletic 516
20
Pittsburgh (9-2) 20 ACC 445
21
Wake Forest (9-2) 13 ACC 344
22
San Diego State (10-1) 23 Mountain West 273
23
Louisiana-Lafayette (10-1) 22 Sun Belt 246
24
North Carolina State (8-3) 25 ACC 141
25
Arkansas (7-4) 21 SEC 105
Others receiving votes:

Clemson 101, Mississippi State 44, Penn State 26, Appalachian State 24, Kentucky 10, Purdue 3

Point values in parentheses indicate the number of first place votes.

, , , , , , , , , , , , , Football

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

reply
1hr

The latest USA Today Sports AFCA coaches rankings have been released. Wake Forest dropped to No. 21.  Pitt is up to No. 17. Clemson remains out of the rankings but has the second most votes of the teams outside (…)

14hr

Saturday was a special and memorable day for both Dabo Swinney and his oldest son, Clemson fifth-year senior wide receiver Will Swinney. Not only was it Senior Day at Death Valley – marking Will’s last time (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home