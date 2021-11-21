AP Top 25 College Football Rankings - November 21

The latest Associated Press college football rankings have been released.
Pitt remains at No. 20 this week while Wake Forest fell to No. 21. N.C. State is No. 24.
Clemson just missed the rankings as the team that received the most points that didn’t make the top 25.
|RANK
|TEAM
|PV RANK
|POINTS
|1
|
|Georgia (11-0)
|1
|1,550 (62)
|2
|
|Ohio State (10-1)
|5
|1,434
|3
|
|Alabama (10-1)
|2
|1,423
|4
|
|Cincinnati (11-0)
|3
|1,416
|5
|
|Notre Dame (10-1)
|6
|1,262
|6
|
|Michigan (10-1)
|8
|1,246
|7
|
|Oklahoma State (10-1)
|9
|1,209
|8
|
|Ole Miss (9-2)
|10
|1,060
|9
|
|Baylor (9-2)
|11
|1,046
|10
|
|Oklahoma (10-1)
|12
|1,001
|11
|
|Oregon (9-2)
|4
|849
|12
|
|Michigan State (9-2)
|7
|778
|13
|
|Brigham Young (9-2)
|14
|771
|14
|
|Texas A&M (8-3)
|16
|628
|15
|
|UTSA (11-0)
|15
|583
|16
|
|Utah (8-3)
|24
|561
|17
|
|Iowa (9-2)
|18
|538
|18
|
|Wisconsin (8-3)
|19
|517
|19
|
|Houston (10-1)
|17
|516
|20
|
|Pittsburgh (9-2)
|20
|445
|21
|
|Wake Forest (9-2)
|13
|344
|22
|
|San Diego State (10-1)
|23
|273
|23
|
|Louisiana-Lafayette (10-1)
|22
|246
|24
|
|North Carolina State (8-3)
|25
|141
|25
|
|Arkansas (7-4)
|21
|105
Clemson 101, Mississippi State 44, Penn State 26, Appalachian State 24, Kentucky 10, Purdue 3