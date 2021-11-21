Clemson defensive player to miss remainder of season

During his Zoom conference call with reporters Sunday evening, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney announced that a defensive player will be out for the remainder of this season.

Swinney said redshirt freshman defensive tackle Tre Williams will have to have surgery on both his shoulder and foot and is out for the rest of the year.

“He’ll be done now for the season,” Swinney said. “It’s been a miracle that he’s been able to play all year. He’s got to have shoulder surgery, he’s got to have foot surgery. He’s had a couple surgeries scheduled, but he really wanted to try to play as long as he could. But he’s definitely done now with his foot.

“So, really proud of him. … So, we’ll get him well, and what a great player he’s going to be. And thankful he was able to get 11 games of experience in this year because he didn’t get any hardly last year.”

Williams entered 2021 with four tackles (one for loss) in two career games. The Windsor, Conn., native had 10 tackles and a sack this season.

