Clemson dips into 'bayou' for rare type of score

Late in the second quarter of their win over No. 10 Wake Forest, Clemson coach Dabo Swinney and his offensive coordinator, Tony Elliott, couldn’t help but think about their former running back.

Travis Etienne, who’s now with the Jacksonville Jaguars, left Clemson after last season as the ACC’s all-time leading rusher, but for years, the Tigers practiced using Etienne as a passer to catch defenses napping. Swinney said Clemson installed a play called “bayou” — an ode to Etienne’s home state of Louisiana — where Etienne would take the direct snap out of a jumbo package and act like he was going to run before pulling up for a jump pass ala Tim Tebow at Florida.

Problem is, Clemson never found the right time to call it during Etienne’s four years with the Tigers. On Saturday, they finally dialed it up.

“Somewhere Travis Etienne is not happy with me right now,” Swinney said afterward.

The Tigers built a quick 10-0 lead before the Demon Deacons cut into it with a field goal early in the second quarter. Looking to respond, Clemson drove to Wake’s 1-yard line in eight plays on its ensuing possession. The Tigers ran for 46 of the 70 yards needed to get there and stayed on the ground on the next two snaps, but freshman running back Will Shipley was stuffed for no gain on first down before quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei’s keeper lost a yard on second, bringing up third-and-goal for the Tigers at the 2.

The situation, Swinney thought, called for dipping into the bayou.

“The heavy boys package has been Coach Swinney’s package for several years since we had (former defensive tackle) Christian (Wilkins), and we’ve been working on that particular play for a while,” Elliott said. “Coach is like, ‘Hey, if we get into this certain situation in the game, let’s run it.’”

Uiagalelei and Shipley lined up in the backfield with tight ends Davis Allen and Sage Ennis on the field. To sell a run to Wake Forest even harder, Clemson also put a pair of defensive linemen, Ruke Orhorhoro and Myles Murphy, in the backfield as blockers.

Uiagalelei motioned out wide before the snap, leaving Shipley directly behind center. He took the snap and darted toward the line of scrimmage before pulling up to loft a pass toward Allen, who tried to release toward the back of the end zone after initially selling a block, though Wake linebacker Jaylen Hudson, who was responsible for Allen in coverage, wasn’t fooled.

It didn’t matter. Allen extended over Hudson and got one hand on the ball before securing it with both on his way to the ground to give Clemson a 17-3 lead with 5 minutes, 15 seconds left in the second quarter.

“What a play,” Swinney said. “Shipley kind of gets (the pass) up there. It’s just kind of a pop-pass jump ball and trying to affect them with a little quarterback motion there. It was a great play and a great finish.”

It was Clemson’s first touchdown thrown by a player other than a quarterback since Sammy Watkins tossed a 52-yard score to fellow receiver Andre Ellington at Florida State in 2012. The right play at the right time helped the Tigers maintain their lead the rest of the way after Wake scored its first touchdown on its next possession.

Clemson answered that with Kobe Pace’s 8-yard touchdown run following a turnover early in the third quarter. The Tigers maintained a multi-score advantage from then on in their most prolific offensive performance of the season, leading by as many as 25 points at one point.

“We’ve had it for a while just trying to find the right opportunity,” Elliott said. “Shipley came in and showed he was able to execute it. Just happy for those guys.”

