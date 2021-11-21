Road to Charlotte: Path to winning the Atlantic Division

The race for the Atlantic Division is still a three team race but the path’s are much clearer going into the final week of the regular season. There are still path’s for Clemson to make it back to Charlotte but they will need some help from North Carolina and Boston College to extend their dominance of the ACC.

Each week, we will take a look at where things stand in the Atlantic Division as teams battle to make the ACC Championship Game.

Clemson

The Tigers took care of business Saturday defeating Wake Forest to remain alive in the race for the Atlantic Division.

Now the Tigers will need Wake Forest to fall at Boston College and N.C. State to lose to UNC to win the division.

ACC Record: 6-2

ACC Losses: N.C. State, Pitt

Remaining ACC Games: None

N.C. State

N.C. State will now need some help in the final week of the regular season to win the division.

The ‘Pack will need to defeat North Carolina Friday and have Wake Forest lose their next two to win the division.

N.C. State would win the three team tiebreaker with Clemson and Wake Forest.

ACC Record: 5-2

ACC Losses: Miami, Wake Forest

Remaining ACC Games: Nov. 26 (UNC)

Wake Forest

Wake Forest missed a chance to win the division when they fall in Death Valley Saturday. The Deacs still control their destiny and need a win at Boston College to win the division. If the Eagles when Wake Forest is eliminated.

ACC Record: 6-1

ACC Losses: Clemson

Remaining ACC Games: Nov. 27 (at Boston College)

Tie Breaking Policy

Three-Team (or More) Team Tie

(Once a team is eliminated from the tie, the tie-breaker procedures restart for the remaining teams. If the three (or more) team tie can be reduced to two teams, the two-team tiebreaker format will then be applied.)

1. Combined head-to-head win percentage among the tied teams.

2. Win percentage of the tied teams within the division.

3. Head-to-head competition versus the team within the division with the best overall (divisional and non-divisional) Conference win percentage, and proceeding through the division. Multiple ties within the division will be broken first to last, using the league’s tie-breaker policies.

4. Combined win percentage versus all common non-divisional opponents.

5. Overall win percentage versus non-divisional opponents.

6. Win percentage versus common non-divisional opponents based upon their order of finish (overall win percentage) and proceeding through other common non-divisional opponents based upon their divisional order of finish.

7. The tied team with the higher ranking by the Team Rating Score metric provided by SportSource Analytics following the conclusion of regular season games.

8. The representative shall be chosen by a draw as administered by the Commissioner or the Commissioner’s designee.