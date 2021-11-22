Florida QB: Clemson visit ‘was everything I expected and more’

A talented Sunshine State gunslinger traveled to Clemson for Saturday’s game and didn’t leave disappointed after his first experience at Death Valley.

The King’s Academy (West Palm Beach, Fla.) 2023 quarterback Will Prichard attended the Tigers’ 48-27 win over Wake Forest as an unofficial visitor.

“Super fun and electric,” Prichard said to The Clemson Insider regarding the game atmosphere. “The fans were really into it, and that’s what I’m looking for in a college.”

Saturday marked Prichard’s first game-day visit to Clemson, but second time on campus overall as he previously visited in the summer of 2019.

What were his biggest takeaways from the return trip to Tiger Town?

“What stood out to me was how nice the staff and the people were,” he said. “They all took time to talk to not only me but other recruits as well.”

“And the highlight was definitely the W,” he said.

Prichard came away impressed by what he saw on the field from the Tigers as he watched them dominate the Demon Deacons while piling up 333 rushing yards and holding Wake Forest to a season-low 27 points.

“They looked really good (Saturday),” he said. “Defense came up big and the ground game for the offense was huge.”

While on campus, Prichard talked the most with his area recruiter for Clemson, Tyler Grisham, and also had the chance to speak with quarterbacks coach Brandon Streeter.

“They both basically told me just to keep grinding,” Prichard said, “and things should go the right way.”

Prichard is already planning to return to Clemson for another visit in the offseason.

As for the game-day visit on Saturday, Prichard expected to enjoy his time at Clemson, but the visit was even better than he thought it would be.

“It was everything I expected and more,” he said.

As a junior this season, Prichard completed 112-of-186 passes (60 percent) for 1,861 yards and accounted for 26 total touchdowns while throwing only seven interceptions.

Schools such as Auburn, UCLA, Utah, Arizona and Vanderbilt have extended offers to Prichard, who has also been to games at in-state schools Florida and UCF this season.

