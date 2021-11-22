Stay or go? Clemson starting defensive lineman leaning in one direction

One of Clemson’s top defensive lineman could forego his final collegiate season for an early start at a potential NFL future. Whether or not that happens remains to be seen.

But Tyler Davis on Monday gave an indication of which way he’s leaning. Asked if he will return to Clemson for his senior season, Davis said he’s “not thinking about none of that” with at least two games left to play this season starting Saturday with Clemson’s regular-season finale at South Carolina.

“Just stick to the plan,” Davis added, “but more than likely I will.”

Davis has been a starter on the interior of the defensive line since signing with Clemson in 2019, but the 6-foot-2, 300-pound junior has missed time each of the last two seasons with injuries. He missed five games last season with a knee injury before a bicep injury cost him three games earlier this season.

He made his return against Pittsburgh on Oct. 23. Davis has 19 tackles and 1.5 sacks this season.

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help. #SaveNicks