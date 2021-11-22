Wake Forest fan 'blown away' by Clemson fans during visit

Football

November 22, 2021

A Wake Forest fan took to social media on Sunday about his experience around Clemson fans in Death Valley on Saturday during the Tigers’ 48-27 win over the Demon Deacons.

Reid Mansell, who is from Charlotte, according to his Twitter profile page, raved about his experience in The Valley and had nothing but positive things to say about the hospitality of Tiger fans in the following tweet:

