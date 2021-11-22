Wake Forest fan 'blown away' by Clemson fans during visit

A Wake Forest fan took to social media on Sunday about his experience around Clemson fans in Death Valley on Saturday during the Tigers’ 48-27 win over the Demon Deacons.

Reid Mansell, who is from Charlotte, according to his Twitter profile page, raved about his experience in The Valley and had nothing but positive things to say about the hospitality of Tiger fans in the following tweet:

I have to admit, the fans in Death Valley were so damn friendly and welcoming yesterday. Blown away…best away fan experience I’ve ever had, and I’ve had plenty. @ClemsonFB #Clemson #GoDeacs @WakeFB @ACCFootball pic.twitter.com/ajkQTUJDWR — Reid Mansell (@ReidMansell) November 21, 2021

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help. #SaveNicks