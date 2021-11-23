Swinney discusses recruiting, how many players Tigers plan to sign in 2022 class

During his radio call-in show Monday night, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney discussed recruiting and was asked how many players the Tigers plan to sign in the 2022 class.

“It’s still kind of fluid,” Swinney said. “We pretty much have a plan to address all of our needs. We’ve known who was leaving at this point and all that stuff.

“We’ll probably sign, I’m going to think, probably 18 to 20. That’s probably where we’ll end up. 17 to 20 — I don’t see us getting higher than that. That could change. But I think we’ve got 14 commitments right now and we’re obviously going to add a linebacker. We’d like to add a running back. We’d like to add a receiver, and we’ll go from there.”

Swinney is excited about Clemson’s 2022 class and feels the Tigers are well positioned ahead of the early signing period in December/traditional February national signing day.

“We’re in a pretty good spot at most positions, and excited about the group,” Swinney said. “We’ve got a big group that’s going to come in, in January. Most of our guys are going to be midyears, so that’s going to be a big shot in the arm for us, especially in the secondary where we need a little depth, for sure. But we’re in a good spot right now, and we’ll finish well in recruiting. And if any other needs come up, we’ll address them.”

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help. #SaveNicks