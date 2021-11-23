Will Ngata play against South Carolina?

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney on Tuesday provided an update on the status of injured receiver Joseph Ngata ahead of the Tigers’ rivalry game at South Carolina.

Swinney said Ngata won’t be back against the Gamecocks but “is getting better” after sustaining a foot injury against Louisville on Nov. 6. He’s missed the last two games because of the injury.

Swinney said when the injury happened that a return for Ngata against South Carolina was likely the best-case scenario, but that won’t happen. With leading receiver Justyn Ross (foot) also out and Frank Ladson Jr. (groin) sidelined for most of the season, Clemson’s depth at the position remains thin.

E.J. Williams is questionable with a leg injury that kept him out of last week’s game, too. Another scholarship receiver, Troy Stellato, is also dealing with a bone bruise, Swinney said, leaving true freshmen Dacari Collins and Beaux Collins and Will Swinney, who got his first start of the season last week against Wake Forest, as the Tigers’ top three receivers for the time being.

