Bad news for Boston College

Bad news for the Boston College football team ahead of its game vs. No. 18 Wake Forest on Saturday in Chestnut Hill.

BC head coach Jeff Hafley announced Wednesday that the Eagles are dealing with a flu outbreak and 15 players missed practice Wednesday because of the flu.

Hafley did not reveal who specifically is ill, but said they all tested negative for COVID-19, and he is hopeful they will be able to play against the Demon Deacons.

Obviously, this situation does not help Clemson, which needs BC to beat Wake Forest on Saturday — as well as North Carolina to beat No. 20 NC State on Friday in Raleigh — in order to win the Atlantic Division.

From Trevor Hass of The Boston Globe and Boston.com:

Jeff Hafley said 15 Boston College players missed practice Wednesday due to the flu. He said it's across the board, at various position groups, and he doesn't know about their status for Saturday. "Man, I'm hoping they can go." — Trevor Hass (@TrevorHass) November 24, 2021

He said everyone was tested for COVID, and all tests came back negative. "I think COVID kind of helped me, because we dealt with a bunch of this last year, so there’s no panic." "There’s certain things you can’t control. I’ve learned that as a head coach. This is one of them." https://t.co/mJ2wpuKdsu — Trevor Hass (@TrevorHass) November 24, 2021

