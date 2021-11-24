Bad news for Boston College

Bad news for Boston College

Football

Bad news for Boston College

By November 24, 2021 3:16 pm

By |

Bad news for the Boston College football team ahead of its game vs. No. 18 Wake Forest on Saturday in Chestnut Hill.

BC head coach Jeff Hafley announced Wednesday that the Eagles are dealing with a flu outbreak and 15 players missed practice Wednesday because of the flu.

Hafley did not reveal who specifically is ill, but said they all tested negative for COVID-19, and he is hopeful they will be able to play against the Demon Deacons.

Obviously, this situation does not help Clemson, which needs BC to beat Wake Forest on Saturday — as well as North Carolina to beat No. 20 NC State on Friday in Raleigh — in order to win the Atlantic Division.

From Trevor Hass of The Boston Globe and Boston.com:

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help.  #SaveNicks

, , Football

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

6hr

A fast-rising defensive back in the 2023 class reported an offer from Clemson on Wednesday via social media. St. Peter’s Prep (Jersey City, N.J.) safety Jayden Bonsu announced the offer from the Tigers. Since (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home