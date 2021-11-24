Big Alabama OL with Clemson connection recaps game-day visit

This massive offensive line prospect, with a connection to a Clemson football staff member, made his way back to campus last Saturday for an unofficial visit.

Northridge High School (Tuscaloosa, Ala.) tackle Wilkin Formby – a 6-foot-8, 300-pound junior in the class of 2023 – attended the Tigers’ 48-27 victory over Wake Forest at Death Valley.

Formby, who holds double digit power conference scholarship offers, previously visited Clemson to compete at the Dabo Swinney Camp this past June. But Saturday marked his first game-day experience in Tiger Town.

“It was great to see it on a game day since I had only been there for a camp,” Formby told The Clemson Insider. “I loved spending time with the staff and coaches. Their facilities are top notch. The fans brought good energy and stayed the whole game.”

Formby said the highlight of Saturday’s visit for him was “probably the time with the coaches and staff.”

“To me relationships are very important,” he added, “and I really appreciate the relationship I have with the folks at Clemson!”

Formby has a tie to the Tigers’ football program in the form of Thad Turnipseed, Clemson’s director of special projects and external affairs. Formby and his family are former neighbors of Turnipseed, an Alabama native.

Formby and Turnipseed were able to catch up Saturday, while Formby also spent time with offensive analyst Thomas Austin and offensive player development coach Cole Stoudt, as well as offensive line coach Robbie Caldwell.

“Coach Caldwell and I talked a lot about my season,” Formby said. “I hadn’t seen him since camp this summer. He said he could tell I have been putting in the work and continuing to get bigger.”

Formby is already planning to return to Clemson for another visit in the spring. In addition to Clemson, he has made game-day visits this season to Alabama, Auburn, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Tennessee, Florida State and Georgia Tech, and he is scheduled to visit Auburn on Saturday for its Iron Bowl matchup vs. Alabama.

Florida State, Virginia Tech, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Kentucky, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Tennessee, Colorado and Kansas have all extended offers to Formby, who hopes to see Clemson pull the trigger on an offer and give him the opportunity to suit up with the Tigers at Death Valley in the future.

“The atmosphere was great, and very impressive!” he said. “It would be great to earn an offer there, and great to play there as well! It’s definitely the type of program I would want to play for!”

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help. #SaveNicks