Clemson defender gives post-surgery update

A Clemson defender took to social media Tuesday night with a positive update after undergoing his first scheduled surgery.

Redshirt freshman defensive tackle Tre Williams posted on Twitter that “Surgery #1 went well!”

Swinney told the media during his Zoom conference call Sunday evening that Williams would require surgery on both his shoulder and foot and will miss the remainder of the season.

“He’ll be done now for the season,” Swinney said. “It’s been a miracle that he’s been able to play all year. He’s got to have shoulder surgery, he’s got to have foot surgery. He’s had a couple surgeries scheduled, but he really wanted to try to play as long as he could. But he’s definitely done now with his foot.

“So, really proud of him and literally how he played — both shoulders strapped in all year long and also with his foot. So, we’ll have to finish out without him. We’ll get him well, and what a great player he’s going to be. And thankful he was able to get 11 games of experience in this year because he didn’t get any hardly last year.”

Williams entered 2021 with four tackles (one for loss) in two career games. The Windsor, Conn., native had 10 tackles and a sack this season.

Surgery #1 went well! — TGroovy🏄🏾 (@_TreWilliams) November 24, 2021

