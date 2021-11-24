New Jersey DB announces Clemson offer

A fast-rising defensive back in the 2023 class reported an offer from Clemson on Wednesday via social media.

St. Peter’s Prep (Jersey City, N.J.) safety Jayden Bonsu announced the offer from the Tigers.

Since September, Bonsu (6-2, 200) has received offers from Maryland, Michigan State, Pittsburgh, Boston College, Georgia Tech, West Virginia, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Ole Miss, Penn State, Kentucky and others.

According to MaxPreps, Bonsu posted 62 total tackles, 7.5 for loss and 2.5 sacks with two interceptions and eight passes defensed as a junior this season.

