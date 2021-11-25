Clemson transfer commits to new home

Earlier this season Lyn-J Dixon elected to enter the transfer portal, as he found it difficult to get the amount of playing time he wanted at Clemson, considering the talented young guns in the running back room.

On Thanksgiving, Dixon announced via social media that he intends to play at West Virginia University next season.

Dixon started the South Carolina State game, but only received 10 carries through the first three games of this season, rushing for 48 yards.

“It was his decision. He wanted to get an early start on the portal. I wish him luck,” said Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney after the transfer.