By the numbers: Where strengths, weaknesses lie in Clemson-Carolina game

As the old adage goes, the games aren’t played on paper. But what do the stats tell us about Clemson’s matchup with South Carolina this season?

The teams will renew their rivalry for the 118th time Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadium. Here’s a look at how each stacks up statistically both in its respective conference and nationally, an indication of where each team’s strengths and weaknesses lie heading into this weekend’s meeting.

Clemson’s offense vs. South Carolina’s defense

Clemson yards per play: 5.2 (last in ACC, bottom third FBS)

South Carolina yards allowed per play: 5.54 (11th SEC, bottom half FBS)

Statistical advantage: Too close to call

Clemson rushing: 162.8 YPG (10th ACC, 67th FBS)

South Carolina rushing yards allowed: 171.1 (11th SEC, 95th FBS)

Statistical advantage: Clemson slightly

Clemson passing: 199.9 YPG (12th ACC, 100th FBS)

South Carolina passing yards allowed: 186 (3rd SEC, 14th FBS)

Statistical advantage: Carolina

Clemson total offense: 362.7 YPG (13th ACC, 95th FBS)

South Carolina total yards allowed: 357.1 (6th SEC, 48th FBS)

Statistical advantage: Carolina

Clemson tackles for loss allowed: 5.09 per game (4th ACC, t-32nd FBS)

South Carolina tackles for loss: 3.9 (t-last SEC, 118th FBS)

Statistical advantage: Clemson

Clemson third-down conversions: 36.5% (11th ACC, 88th FBS)

South Carolina third-down conversions allowed: 43.5% (12th SEC, 105th FBS)

Statistical advantage: Clemson slightly

Clemson red-zone offense: 80.5% (11th ACC, 89th FBS)

South Carolina red-zone defense: 87.9% (10th SEC, 103rd FBS)

Statistical advantage: Clemson slightly

Clemson turnovers lost: 16 (t-10th ACC, t-92nd FBS)

South Carolina turnovers forced: 22 (1st SEC, 8th FBS)

Statistical advantage: Carolina

South Carolina’s offense vs. Clemson’s defense

South Carolina yards per play: 5.2 (13th SEC, bottom third FBS)

Clemson yards allowed per play: 4.53 (1st ACC, 6th FBS)

Statistical advantage: Clemson

South Carolina rushing: 129.8 YPG (11th SEC, 96th FBS)

Clemson rushing yards allowed: 103.9 (2nd ACC, 14th FBS)

Statistical advantage: Clemson

South Carolina passing: 200.9 YPG (13th SEC, 98th FBS)

Clemson passing yards allowed: 213.8 (5th ACC, 47th FBS)

Statistical advantage: Clemson

South Carolina total offense: 330.7 YPG (13th SEC, 111th FBS)

Clemson total yards allowed: 317.7 (1st ACC, 15th FBS)

Statistical advantage: Clemson

South Carolina tackles for loss allowed: 6.82 per game (t-13th SEC, t-108th FBS)

Clemson tackles for loss: 7.6 (1st ACC, 4th FBS)

Statistical advantage: Clemson

South Carolina third-down conversions: 35.0% (13th SEC, 102nd FBS)

Clemson third-down conversions allowed: 34.5% (6th ACC, 29th FBS)

Statistical advantage: Clemson

South Carolina red-zone offense: 75.0% (last SEC, 114th FBS)

Clemson red-zone defense: 64.3% (1st ACC, 4th FBS)

Statistical advantage: Clemson

South Carolina turnovers lost: 21 (13th SEC, 118th FBS)

Clemson turnovers forced: 17 (t-2nd ACC, t-42nd FBS)

Statistical advantage: Clemson

