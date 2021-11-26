Latest Clemson visit exceeded expectations of talented local DB

A talented local prospect left Clemson very impressed after his return visit to Death Valley last weekend.

Wren High School (Piedmont, S.C.) defensive back Travon West, a class of 2023 recruit, was back on campus as an unofficial visitor to take in the Tigers’ 48-27 victory over then-No. 10 Wake Forest last Saturday.

“I really enjoyed it, it was more than I expected,” West said of the visit in an interview with The Clemson Insider. “I really enjoyed the way the defense stood up and just played with their all, all game.”

West, who also attended Clemson’s win over Georgia Tech in September, saw a much different looking Tigers team this time around against the Demon Deacons.

Asked what he enjoyed most about his latest visit to Clemson, West said, “Just the way that the whole team played.”

“And how they seem to have found all the missing pieces,” he added.

West spent the most time with cornerbacks coach Mike Reed while on campus for the Wake Forest game and feels the relationship they’ve been building continued to get stronger during the visit.

“He was excited to see me,” West said, “and we just talked about how things were going and how my season went.”

“He’s an amazing person,” West added. “Gives off a good vibe and works very hard to make his guys better day by day.”

West played both ways for Wren as a junior this season – lining up at cornerback, safety and running back – in addition to seeing action on special teams as a return man. The 6-foot, 170-pounder posted 86 tackles, six interceptions and 709 all-purpose yards.

West received his latest offer last month from Virginia Tech, which joined West Virginia, Kansas State, Charlotte, Marshall, Troy and Eastern Kentucky on his offer list.

Along with Clemson, West made game-day visits this season to Virginia Tech, West Virginia, Coastal Carolina, Appalachian State and Marshall. He was slated to be at East Carolina on Friday for its game against Cincinnati.

West’s two experiences in Tiger Town this season certainly made a strong impression on him.

“They were definitely one of the best,” West said when asked how the Clemson visits compared to those at other schools. “Very outstanding environment.”

