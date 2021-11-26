There's a new team atop the ACC Power Rankings

In recent years the Atlantic Division champion waited on “Coastal chaos” to sort itself out during the final weekend of the regular season.
But last week Pittsburgh clinched the Coastal Division and a spot in the ACC Championship Game and Wake Forest, NC State or Clemson could take the other spot depending on what happens this weekend.
Each week The Clemson Insider ranks every team in the ACC 1-14 based off their performance from the previous week of competition.
- Pitt – The Panthers matched Virginia’s offensive prowess and clinched the Coastal Division with a 48-38 win at Heinz Field. Pitt travels to faces its old Big East foe Syracuse at the Carrier Dome on Saturday at 7:30 p.m.
- Wake Forest – The Demon Deacons missed an opportunity to clinch the Atlantic on Saturday as it fell 48-27 at Clemson. The Demon Deacons clinch the division title with a win over Boston College on Saturday at noon in Boston.
- NC State – The Wolfpack bounced back with a 41-17 win over Syracuse on Saturday. They could win the Atlantic with a win over North Carolina on Friday and a Wake Forest loss to Boston College.
- Clemson – Clemson showed up with a vengeance in a 48-27 win over Wake Forest on Saturday. The Tigers could win the Atlantic if Wake Forest and NC State lose this weekend but are focused on their rivalry with South Carolina on Saturday at 7:30 p.m.
- Miami – The Hurricanes handled Virginia Tech 38-26 on Saturday and look to improve to 7-5 on Saturday as they travel to Duke.
- Louisville – The Cardinals trounced Duke 62-22 as they won their second straight last Thursday. Louisville hosts rival Kentucky on Saturday at 7:30 p.m.
- Virginia – The Cavaliers lost their third straight on Saturday in a 48-38 loss to Pitt. Virginia hopes to bounce back against Virginia Tech at Scott Stadium on Saturday at 3:45 p.m.
- Florida State – The Seminoles defeated Boston. College 36-23 behind 251 yards passing from Jordan Travis. Florida State looks to clinch bowl eligibility as it travels to Florida on Saturday for a noon kickoff.
- North Carolina – The Tar Heels bested FCS foe Wofford 34-14 on Saturday. They travel to NC State on Friday night for a 7:00 p.m. kick.
- Boston College – The Eagles struggled against Florida State on Saturday but hope to play spoiler when Wake Forest comes to town at noon Saturday. Boston College is dealing with flu issues, but head coach Jeff Haffley expects his players to be eligible on Saturday.
- Syracuse – The Orange struggled mightily in a. 41-17 loss to NC State. Syracuse hosts Coastal Division champion Pittsburgh on Saturday at 7:30 p.m.
- Virginia Tech – The Hokies’ woes continued in a 38-26 loss to Miami on Saturday. Virginia Tech hopes to finish the regular season on a high note as it travels to Virginia this weekend.
- Georgia Tech – The Yellow Jackets lost their fifth straight game on Saturday, and they host top ranked Georgia on Saturday, things look bleak in Atlanta.
- Duke – The Blue Devils lost their seventh straight contest this weekend and host Miami on Saturday at 12:30 p.m.