Clemson defensive end throws shade at Gamecock fans

Some Clemson players took to social media after the team’s 30-0 victory over South Carolina on Saturday night.

Clemson dominated every facet of the game Saturday, inclduing the trash talking aspect. The tables certainly turned after the lopsided vicory marked the first shutout by either team in the series since the Tigers beat USC 45-0 back in 1989.

In the end, players like Clemson redshirt junior defensive end K.J. Henry had the last laugh.

That crowd went from SOLD OUT to Socially Distant real quick 🤣😂 — KJ Henry (@thekjhenry) November 28, 2021