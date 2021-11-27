Does Pollack think the Gamecocks can take down the Tigers?

During ESPN’s College GameDay show this morning, ESPN analyst David Pollack weighed in on tonight’s matchup between Clemson (8-3) and South Carolina (6-5) at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia.

Although the Tigers have dominated the rivalry series of late, winning the last six meetings — five of which have been at least 18-point victories for Clemson, including four straight wins of 21 points or more — Pollack believes the Gamecocks have a shot to snap the losing streak this year thanks to the fact they’re playing at home, with a defense that ranks sixth in the SEC in points per game allowed (23.7).

“These have been beatdowns against Clemson,” Pollack said. “So now, if you’re a South Carolina fan, you’ve got hope at least. At least you’ve got hope because your defense is really, really good. You’re playing at Williams-Brice Stadium — by the way, if you haven’t been there, it’s electric.

“So Clemson coming in, these games have been so bad. The last four, the closest margin is 21, average of 30 points. South Carolina will keep it close, though, because their defense.”

The Clemson-South Carolina game is set to kick off at 7:30 p.m. and will be televised on the SEC Network.

