Former Tiger inks with new professional team

Former Tiger inks with new professional team

Football

Former Tiger inks with new professional team

By November 27, 2021 1:30 pm

By |

A former Clemson football player has inked with a new professional team.

Former Tiger wide receiver Diondre Overton is taking his talents to the European League of Football and has signed with the Vienna Vikings, the franchise announced.

Overton signed with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in the Canadian Football League this past summer but was released by the team shortly after.

Overton, 23, played 51 games over four seasons at Clemson from 2016-20, winning national championships with the Tigers in 2016 and 2018.

During his college career, the 6-4, 210-pound native of Greensboro, North Carolina recorded 52 receptions for 777 receiving yards and seven touchdowns.

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help.  #SaveNicks

, , , , Football

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

4hr

COLUMBIA, SC — It is Game Day at Williams-Brice Stadium where Clemson looks to continue their dominance in the series with South Carolina. The Tigers look to keep the hopes alive for another ten win season. (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home