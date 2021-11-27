Halftime Photo Gallery: No. 23 Clemson 17, South Carolina 0

Football

By November 27, 2021 9:23 pm

COLUMBIA, S.C. — No. 23 Clemson led South Carolina, 17-0, at halftime of Saturday night’s game at Williams-Brice Stadium.

The Tigers totaled 258 yards in the first two quarters, including 193 rushing, while holding the Gamecocks to just 75 total yards and three first downs.

Freshman Will Shipley paced Clemson’s rushing attack with 86 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries, while sophomore Kobe Pace logged five carries for 54 yards and a touchdown of his own.

Check out The Clemson Insider’s photo gallery of the first half action in Columbia: Photo Gallery.

