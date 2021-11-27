Tigers strike first against Gamecocks

No. 23 Clemson struck first against South Carolina to take a 7-0 lead in Saturday night’s game at Williams-Brice Stadium.

The Tigers took possession after the opening kickoff and drove 73 yards on seven plays, the last of which was a 29-yard touchdown run by freshman running back Will Shipley.

On the play before Shipley’s touchdown, DJ Uiagalelei made a key play when he ran for 22 yards on third-and-11 to extend the drive.

Clemson carried the ball four times for 64 yards and a touchdown on the drive.

It was Shipley’s 10th rushing touchdown of the season, which ties him with C.J. Spiller (10 in 2006) for the second-most by a Clemson true freshman all time.

It also marked the fourth straight game in which the Tigers have scored on their opening possession.

The Tigers strike first in the Palmetto Bowl 🔥@willshipley2021 breaks free for the @ClemsonFB score! pic.twitter.com/2l8PbNy0D2 — ACC Network (@accnetwork) November 28, 2021

