Does Xavier Thomas plan to play in Clemson's bowl game?

By November 28, 2021 11:47 am

While the senior defensive end didn’t play in Clemson’s regular-season finale against South Carolina on Saturday, he wanted to assure Tigers fans that wouldn’t be the case later next month.

Thomas was asked by a Clemson fan on social media if he’d be playing in the bowl game. He didn’t exactly hesitate with his response.

Thomas was unable to suit up for his final game against South Carolina. He made the trip to Williams-Brice Stadium but was held out of Saturday night’s contest as he’s dealt with a hamstring injury over the past couple of weeks.

K.J. Herny started in his place and recorded a sack and a quarterback hurry.

As for Thomas, he’s recorded 4.5 sacks and two forced fumbles as he’s enjoyed a much-needed breakout season before he heads off to the NFL.

He’ll get his final chance to wear his Clemson uniform in the team’s bowl game later next month.

