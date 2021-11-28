Recruits react to Clemson's big win over South Carolina

After Clemson’s 30-0 victory over South Carolina on Saturday night at Willaims-Brice Stadium, The Clemson Insider reached out to various Tiger commits and other prospects to get their reactions to the team’s road win.

Here’s what some recruits had to say:

Clemson commit Cade Klubnik (pictured above), 2022 five-star quarterback, Westlake (Texas): “Clemson looked like Clemson! It was so fun to see them dominate from the first play to last. Coach Venables and that defense is the best I’ve ever seen and you could just see the grit in all the players on every play. It was awesome.”

Clemson commit Wade Woodaz, 2022 three-star linebacker, Jesuit (Tampa, Fla.): “It was great. I’m happy the defense posted a shut out.”

Clemson commit Robert Gunn III, 2022 three-star kicker, Pinellas Park (Largo, Fla): “What a game it was!!”

Ahmad Moten, 2022 three-star defensive tackle, Cardinal Gibbons (Fort Lauderdale, Fla): “Big win last night. The defense had a good game. Shutout.”

Monroe Freeling, 2023 four-star offensive tackle, Oceanside Collegiate Academy (Mount Pleasant, S.C.): “Clemson definitely dominated in the trenches on both sides of the ball. Great way to finish up the season.”

David Ojiegbe, 2023 four-star defensive lineman, St. John’s (Washington, D.C.): “Was good to see Clemson dominate them.”

Jaeden Jackson, 2023 three-star defensive lineman, George W Long (Skipperville, Ala.): “Total domination big-time showed them who’s king of Carolina and that Clemson football hasn’t went anywhere.”

Joshua Miller, 2023 three-star offensive lineman, Life Christian Academy (Colonial Heights, Va.): “Clemson played a good game. I see the improvement from the team since the last game I went to. Oline blocking better, RBs running harder, everybody just playing harder.”

Seth Davis, 2023 three-star running back, Katy (Texas.): “Great game. Liking the Pace-Shipley tandem. 30-0. Can’t wait to get in the mix. Defense is playing championship ball and D.J. is on fire.”

Darius Cannon, 2023 wide receiver, White Country (Cleveland, Ga.): “It was a great team win! They were playing good on both sides of the ball and they beat them 32 to NOTHING in a hostile environment #ALLIN.”

Ben Cutter, 2023 linebacker, East Lincoln (Denver, N.C.): “That was an extremely impressive defensive game! Always great to beat a rival, but to dominate a rival is amazing!”

Misun Kelley, 2023 cornerback, D.W. Daniel (Central, S.C.): “Clemson’s defense was playing pretty good. I feel like they finally found the missing piece and they are back. Good offense too, especially the running backs.”

Ethan Utley, 2025 defensive lineman, Ensworth (Nashville, TN.): “That was huge, great way to top off the regular season!”

