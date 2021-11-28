Shipley sets the tone, shines in Columbia

Will Shipley set the tone and shined on Saturday night in Columbia.

The Clemson freshman running back scampered into the end zone for a 29-yard touchdown on Clemson’s opening possession and finished with 128 rushing yards on 19 carries in the 23rd-ranked Tigers’ 30-0 victory over the Gamecocks in the rivalry showdown at Williams-Brice Stadium.

The 128 yards tied a career high for Shipley, who averaged 6.7 yards per carry against the Gamecocks.

Shipley’s score in the first quarter marked his 10th rushing touchdown of the season, tying him with his running backs coach — C.J. Spiller (10 in 2006) — for the second-most by a Clemson true freshman all time.

When Shipley surpassed the 100-yard rushing mark on the Tigers’ first possession of the second half, the Weddington, N.C., native became the first Clemson true freshman tailback since Spiller 15 years ago to have three or more 100-yard rushing games in the same season. Spiller had a school-record five in 2006.

It is Shipley’s third 100-yard rushing game in the last four games, as he ran for 112 yards in last week’s win over Wake Forest and 128 yards in the win over Florida State on Oct. 30.

A former five-star prospect, Shipley now has 678 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns on 131 carries (5.2 average).

Altogether, Clemson totaled 265 rushing yards against South Carolina while holding the Gamecocks to just 43 yards on the ground.

