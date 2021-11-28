Watch: Clemson five-star quarterback commit talks impressive third round playoff win

Recruiting

By November 28, 2021 1:32 pm

By

Clemson’s five-star quarterback commit continues to shine as he aims to lead Westlake (Texas) to a state championship before he heads off to Tiger Town in January.

In Westlake’s 56-0 win over PSJA North (Pharr, TX.) in the regional semifinals on Friday evening, Cade Klubnik threw five total touchdown passes. All of those came in the first half, in which Klubnik also threw for over 230 yards and completed 12-of-15 passes.

Westlake hasn’t lost a playoff game in nearly three years and Klubnik’s high school is nearly halfway there to its third consecutive state championship.

You can watch his postgame interview with SBLive Texas here:

