Where is Clemson in ESPN's latest power rankings?

By November 28, 2021 2:27 pm

ESPN has released its latest power rankings after the final week of the 2021 college football regular season.

Clemson (9-3, 6-2 ACC) is ranked No. 20 in the ESPN college football power rankings following its 30-0 win over South Carolina on Saturday night at Williams-Brice Stadium.

The Tigers moved up three spots from where they were in ESPN’s power rankings (No. 23) last week after the win over Wake Forest.

“Dabo Swinney’s team secured its fifth consecutive victory Saturday night against South Carolina in Columbia, 30-0,” ESPN’s Harry Lyles Jr. wrote. “Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei finished with 99 yards passing and an interception, while running back Will Shipley had 128 yards on the ground and a touchdown. The Tigers finish the regular season with a 9-3 record, and they will not be making an appearance in the ACC title game for the first time since 2014.”

