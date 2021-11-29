Bart Boatwright's Second Photo Gallery: Clemson smothers South Carolina

Bart Boatwright's Second Photo Gallery: Clemson smothers South Carolina

Football

Bart Boatwright's Second Photo Gallery: Clemson smothers South Carolina

By November 29, 2021 9:09 am

By |

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Clemson went to Columbia and routed rival South Carolina, 30-0, on Saturday night at Williams Brice Stadium to record its seventh straight win over the Gamecocks — matching the longest winning streak in the series by either team all-time.

The Tigers’ defense pitched a shutout, recording their 23rd shutout of South Carolina all-time and the first since Danny Ford’s Tigers shut out South Carolina, 45-0, in 1989.

Check out some great shots from the victory in Bart Boatwright’s Second Photo Gallery from the Clemson-South Carolina game.

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help.  #SaveNicks

, , Football, Galleries

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

17hr

Congratulations to this former Clemson coach. The Florida Gators officially announced Louisiana’s Billy Napier as their next head coach on Sunday. Napier, 42, is a former Clemson assistant coach under Dabo (…)

18hr

South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer had a message for Gamecock fans during his postgame press conference Saturday night after his team was shut out in a 30-0 blowout loss to Clemson at Williams-Brice Stadium. (…)

19hr

The latest AP Top 25 Poll was released Sunday following the final week of the college football regular season. Clemson (9-3, 6-2 ACC) finally re-entered the AP Top 25 following its 30-0 victory over South (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home