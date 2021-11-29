Bart Boatwright's Second Photo Gallery: Clemson smothers South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Clemson went to Columbia and routed rival South Carolina, 30-0, on Saturday night at Williams Brice Stadium to record its seventh straight win over the Gamecocks — matching the longest winning streak in the series by either team all-time.

The Tigers’ defense pitched a shutout, recording their 23rd shutout of South Carolina all-time and the first since Danny Ford’s Tigers shut out South Carolina, 45-0, in 1989.