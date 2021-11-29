Big in-state OL: Clemson ‘100 percent my dream offer’

A longtime Dabo Swinney Football Camper came back to Clemson recently, but this time, it was for his first game-day visit.

Rock Hill (S.C.) Northwestern junior offensive lineman Jordan Knox – a regular participant in the Swinney Camps since he was in the seventh grade – attended the Tigers’ 48-27 victory over then-No. 10 Wake Forest on Nov. 20.

“It was amazing!” Knox said of the visit. “I actually was invited a few weeks ago to the FSU game (on Oct. 30) but I already had plans that weekend with another school. But yes, Clemson is just how I thought and expected it to be. First-class people, first-class staff. It was just awesome to be there for it.”

Knox (6-4, 300) also made game-day visits to Virginia Tech, Coastal Carolina, Appalachian State and Charlotte this season.

The class of 2023 prospect traveled to Clemson for the Wake Forest game with his father and a friend.

“My friend actually is a big-time Clemson fan along with us, so he just wanted to experience what it was like as a recruit, and my dad absolutely loved it,” Knox said. “I think we have been to like five or six schools this year and those schools were great, but he said Clemson has the edge right now.”

Knox said the highlight of the day for him was the love he was shown upon his arrival to campus by Clemson’s staff, including offensive analyst Thomas Austin.

“The little things like that just show you why Clemson is so special and why they are where they are right now,” Knox said. “Also the way they treat every recruit and their guest(s) is great. Coach Swinney always says ‘everyone can’t play at Clemson,’ but the lessons learned and the way they treat everyone the same is truly special.”

Knox spoke before and after the game with Austin, who let Knox know that the Tigers plan to take a closer look at him this spring.

“He said they will definitely be doing some evaluations in the spring on me,” Knox said.

South Florida, Charlotte and Eastern Michigan have offered Knox, who is also garnering interest from South Carolina, Vanderbilt, Virginia Tech, Cincinnati, Coastal Carolina, Appalachian State and Miami (Ohio).

Clemson undoubtedly represents the dream offer for the standout in-state recruit.

“I’ve been playing football since I was 6 and it’s 100 percent my dream offer,” Knox said. “Being a Tiger would mean it all to me, and it’s really what I have been working towards for a long time. But I am thankful to have the offers I have, and I am trusting God to put me in the place he wants me to be in and not what I want.”

