Swinney to conduct in home visit with priority target Monday

The Clemson Insider has confirmed that Dabo Swinney will be hitting the recruiting trail, as expected, on Monday.

Swinney will be making an in-home visit to Louisana on Monday to see priority target and four-star running back Trevor Etienne, his mother, Donnetta, confirmed to TCI.

The expectation is that running backs coach C.J. Spiller will also be making the trip to Jennings, to see Etienne, who is, of course, the younger brother of former Clemson and current Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne.

Trevor dropped his top-5 schools back in August, which featured Clemson as well as Alabama, Florida, Georgia and LSU. He is currently ranked as high as the No. 2 all-purpose back and No. 75 overall prospect in the 2022 class regardless of position by Rivals.

The Tigers got Trevor on campus in June for the Dabo Swinney Camp and the Elite Retreat. He was supposed to make his official visit for Clemson’s game against UConn earlier this month, but a road playoff game the night before stifled those plans.

The expectation is that he will be making his official visit sometime next month with a decision likely coming in the new year.

Swinney indicated on his radio show last week that Clemson would still like to add a running back as a part of its 2022 recruiting class, even with the emergence of players like Will Shipley, Kobe Pace and Phil Mafah in the Tigers’ backfield.

Clemson has, of course, lost both Lyn-J Dixon and Michel Dukes to the transfer portal this season, while Darien Rencher, who is currently on scholarship, is out of remaining eligibility.

