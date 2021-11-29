Why was this former CFB coach so impressed by Swinney Saturday?

On Friday, less than 24 hours before kickoff of its game at South Carolina, Clemson was officially eliminated from ACC Championship Game contention when NC State defeated North Carolina in Raleigh.

If former Georgia and Miami head coach Mark Richt was in Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney’s position, with his team having just been knocked out of the conference title race, Richt admits he would have struggled to be as enthusiastic about his team’s next game.

That’s why Richt was so impressed with Swinney while watching him coach on the sidelines during Clemson’s 30-0 win over South Carolina at Williams-Brice Stadium.

“That’s one of the big things I noticed in the game was Dabo Swinney’s body language, his excitement,” Richt said on The Huddle on ACC Network following the game. “Me, I would’ve had a hard time to be as excited about that game knowing we had just gotten knocked out for the championship. But he was the same guy.”

Richt appreciates how Swinney — who improved to 8-5 all-time against South Carolina and became the first Clemson coach with seven straight wins against South Carolina — conducted himself on the sideline throughout the course of the game.

“He was very enthusiastic, he was very happy about all the good things that happened (Saturday),” Richt said, “and I just like the way he coaches those guys and stays consistent with them.”

