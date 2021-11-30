Analysts weigh in on Clemson's blowout win over South Carolina

Clemson blanked South Carolina, 30-0, on Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadium to win its seventh straight game over the Gamecocks and improve to 72-42-4 all-time against its Palmetto State rival.

Clemson’s 72 all-time wins against South Carolina are the program’s most against any opponent, and with Saturday’s victory, the Tigers matched the longest winning streak in the series by either team all-time (Clemson, 1934-40).

After the game, on The Huddle on ACC Network, ACCN analysts Eric Mac Lain, E.J. Manuel and Mark Richt reacted to the Tigers’ dominating win over the Gamecocks.

Mac Lain, who played at Clemson from 2011-15 and was a first-team All-ACC selection in his final season as a Tiger, talked about D.J. Uiagalelei’s 22-yard run on third-and-11 on Clemson’s opening possession that led to Will Shipley’s 29-yard touchdown run one play later.

“Using his legs, makes a little cut, gets a guy on the ground, picking up about 20 yards,” Mac Lain said. “Talk your talk on third-and-11. Big-time play.”

Richt, the former Georgia and Miami head coach, continues to be impressed by Shipley, who rushed 19 times for a career-high-tying 128 yards and the touchdown against South Carolina.

“The guy is amazing,” Richt said. “Week after week, he keeps delivering, getting better and better. I can’t imagine what he’s going to be in his senior season.”

Defensively, junior cornerback Andrew Booth Jr. shined, recording two interceptions to become the first Clemson player with multiple interceptions in a game since Mario Goodrich (two) against Pittsburgh on Nov. 28, 2020.

Booth recorded Clemson’s first takeaway of the game, picking off a Jason Brown pass in the first quarter.

“Booth ran a route for him right here,” said Manuel, FSU’s starting quarterback during the 2009-12 seasons and a former a former first-round NFL Draft pick. “He broke on that thing. It was pretty much read it and weep. Easy interception right there.”

The game was Clemson’s 23rd shutout of South Carolina all-time and its first since Danny Ford’s Tigers shut out South Carolina, 45-0, in 1989. All 23 of Clemson’s shutouts in the series have come in Columbia.

“You know what, they’ve had a couple of opportunities to have more (shutouts) than that,” Mac Lain said. “But South Carolina will get down there, there’s three seconds left, they kick a field goal. They didn’t do that this time, get the shutout.”

