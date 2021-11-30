Latest CFP Rankings - Week 14

Latest CFP Rankings - Week 14

Football

Latest CFP Rankings - Week 14

By November 30, 2021 7:32 pm

By |

The latest rankings by the College Football Playoff selection committee have been released.

Michigan jumped to No. 2 after defeating Ohio State.  Alabama is No. 3 while Cincinnati comes in at No. 4.

Clemson got more respect from the committee jumping to No. 20 after whipping South Carolina 30-0.

Rank Logo Team Record
1 Georgia 12-0
2 Michigan 11-1
3 Alabama 11-1
4 Cincinnati 12-0
5 Oklahoma State 11-1
6 Notre Dame 11-1
7 Ohio State 10-2
8 Mississippi 10-2
9 Baylor 10-2
10 Oregon 10-2
11 Michigan State 10-2
12 BYU 10-2
13 Iowa 10-2
14 Oklahoma 10-2
15 Pittsburgh 10-2
16 Wake Forest 10-2
17 Utah 9-3
18 NC State 9-3
19 San Diego State 11-1
20 Clemson 9-3
21 Houston 11-1
22 Arkansas 8-4
23 Kentucky 9-3
24 Louisiana 11-1
25 Texas A&M 8-4

, , , , , , , , Football

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

43m

Clemson checked in Tuesday on the nation’s top-ranked prospect in the 2023 class. Quarterbacks coach Brandon Streeter paid a school visit to New Orleans (La.) Isidore Newman five-star quarterback Arch Manning. (…)

11hr

One of Clemson’s defensive starters isn’t passing up the chance to showcase his skills for the next level. Cornerback Mario Goodrich has accepted his invite to play in the Senior Bowl, which will bring his (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home