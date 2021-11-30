Latest CFP Rankings - Week 14

The latest rankings by the College Football Playoff selection committee have been released.
Michigan jumped to No. 2 after defeating Ohio State. Alabama is No. 3 while Cincinnati comes in at No. 4.
Clemson got more respect from the committee jumping to No. 20 after whipping South Carolina 30-0.
|Logo
|Team
|Record
|1
|Georgia
|12-0
|2
|Michigan
|11-1
|3
|Alabama
|11-1
|4
|Cincinnati
|12-0
|5
|Oklahoma State
|11-1
|6
|Notre Dame
|11-1
|7
|Ohio State
|10-2
|8
|Mississippi
|10-2
|9
|Baylor
|10-2
|10
|Oregon
|10-2
|11
|Michigan State
|10-2
|12
|BYU
|10-2
|13
|Iowa
|10-2
|14
|Oklahoma
|10-2
|15
|Pittsburgh
|10-2
|16
|Wake Forest
|10-2
|17
|Utah
|9-3
|18
|NC State
|9-3
|19
|San Diego State
|11-1
|20
|Clemson
|9-3
|21
|Houston
|11-1
|22
|Arkansas
|8-4
|23
|Kentucky
|9-3
|24
|Louisiana
|11-1
|25
|Texas A&M
|8-4