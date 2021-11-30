Terrell talks about victory over former Tiger teammate Lawrence

A.J. Terrell’s team got the better of Trevor Lawrence’s squad in a matchup featuring former Clemson teammates in the NFL this past weekend.

Terrell and the Atlanta Falcons beat Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars, 21-14, on Sunday in Jacksonville.

Terrell, the Falcons’ second-year cornerback and No. 16 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, met with the media following Atlanta’s victory over the Jags and their rookie quarterback.

“Hats off to Trevor, you already know that,” said Terrell, who was teammates with Lawrence at Clemson from 2018-19. “Great quarterback. But defensively, we just played as a unit this week. Just came together as one. Everybody just did their job, and came out with the W.”

Terrell was credited with six tackles (five solo) against the Jaguars, while Lawrence went 23-of-42 passing for 228 yards and one touchdown with one interception while adding 39 rushing yards on five carries.

The Falcons improved to 5-6 on the season, while the Jaguars fell to 2-9.

Terrell was asked whether his familiarity with Lawrence from their time together as Tigers helped him within Sunday’s game.

“I ain’t played him in so long,” Terrell said. “I’ve never been really against him for real, live situations, so that was my first rodeo. So, it is what it is.”

Terrell added that he thinks Lawrence will help the Jags get things turned around in Jacksonville moving forward.

“Me and Trevor, we had our battles at Clemson, whether it be in practice or whatever,” Terrell said. “But Trevor, like I said, good quarterback. Very instinctive and just decisive with all his passes. The ball’s going to get rolling over there, so he’s good.”

You can watch Terrell’s full postgame press conference following the win over Jacksonville below:

