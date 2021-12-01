Clemson D is tough, nasty, always fun to watch

The one thing that has been fun to watch during Clemson’s run the last decade is the Tigers’ defense. The Clemson defense is always one of the hardest hitting and physical defenses in college football.

This past year was no different.

While the offense tried to find an identity for much of the 2021 regular season, it was clear from the beginning what the identity of the defense was. Once again, they took on the personality of their defensive coordinator … tough, gritty and hard working.

With Brent Venables directing the defense, the Tigers once again rank among the nation’s best in just about every defensive category, while leading the ACC in eight of the major categories, including scoring and total defense. They rank in the top 10 nationally in scoring, total and rushing defense, while ranking in the top five in scoring defense, points allowed, touchdowns allowed, yards per play and sacks.

In all, the Clemson defense is ranked in the top 10 nationally in 12 major categories.

During the season, the Tigers not only shut out South Carolina to close out the regular season, but they did not give up an offensive touchdown to Georgia, S.C. State, Georgia Tech and UConn as well. It is the first time since 1990 a Clemson defense held five of its opponents without an offensive touchdown.

In an era when fans are always clamoring for more points and big offensive numbers, it is refreshing to a football purest, such as myself, to see a defense that can consistently stop some of these pass-happy offenses.

I love to see a defense that will deliver a big hit. I love to see a defense that will get after the quarterback. I love to see a defense that will shut down the run. I love to see a defense that is physical and nasty and makes sure, win or lose, that their opponents know it.

That has been the calling card for the Clemson defense the last 10 seasons under Venables. It is understandable why big-time schools, such as Oklahoma, want him to be their head coach. With his exotic schemes and blitzes, his Clemson defenses are just so much fun to watch.

Clemson’s defensive numbers in 2021

*note: (ACC rank /national rank)

Scoring defense: 15.0 points per game (1st/2nd)

Total TDs allowed: 21 (1st/2nd)

Total points allowed: 180 (1st/2nd)

Total defense: 308.4 yards per game (1st/9th)

Yards per play: 4.44 (1st/T 4th)

Rushing: 98.8 yards per game (2nd/9th)

Yards per rush: 2.83 (2nd/7th)

Rushing TDs allowed: 7 (1st/4th)

Passing yards per attempt: 6.1 (2nd/8th)

Passing TDs allowed: 10 (1st/7th)

Defensive passing rating: 110.42 (1st/6th)

Sacks: 41 (2nd/T 4th)

Sacks per game: 3.42 (2nd/ T 4th)