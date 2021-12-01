NFL disciplines player for postgame punch of former Tiger

The NFL disciplined a Dallas Cowboys player for his action during a recent postgame altercation with a former Clemson standout.

Cowboys defensive tackle Trysten Hill has been suspended without pay for two games for punching former Tiger and current Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman John Simpson following Dallas’ Thanksgiving Day loss to Las Vegas.

Hill was seen punching Simpson in the head with Simpson’s helmet on after the Raiders’ 36-33, overtime victory over the Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Arlington last Thursday. A scuffle then ensued between players from the two teams at midfield.

You can see the incident below in the following tweet from ESPN’s Adam Schefter:

Cowboys’ defensive tackle Trysten Hill is being suspended two games for throwing this punch at Las Vegas Raiders’ guard John Simpson after Thursday's Thanksgiving Day game. The suspension starts Thursday night vs. the Saints. pic.twitter.com/bYLwI2v0gO — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 29, 2021

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help. #SaveNicks