Wednesday Afternoon Update on Venables and Oklahoma

As Oklahoma searches for a replacement for Lincoln Riley, Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables continues to get plenty of buzz.

We wanted to pass along the latest information we have been able to confirm with our sources on the situation.

We can tell you that Venables is a candidate for the head coach opening with the Sooners and he is one of the coaches that is interviewing for the position.

As we have reported the last few days, Venables has been on the road recruiting for the Tigers. It is our understanding that he has more recruiting visits scheduled for Clemson the next few days. If Swinney was confident that Venables was going to be the next head coach at Oklahoma he would not be on the road recruiting for the Tigers.

The next day or two will be critical. One source tells us that they feel better today about the chances of Venables remaining at Clemson than they did a couple of days ago.

Nobody other than head coach Dabo Swinney has been more responsible for the success the Tigers have had on the field in the playoff era. Clemson is doing everything they can to try to keep Venables on the staff with the Tigers.

Venables coached 13 years (1999-11) at Oklahoma, serving as co-defensive coordinator (1999-03) and defensive coordinator for the Sooners (2004-11). He was a Broyles Award finalist in the 2006 season when Oklahoma led the Big 12 in total defense and scoring defense.

Oklahoma ranked first in the nation in total defense, first in passing defense, second in pass efficiency defense, third in scoring defense and fifth in turnover margin in 2003. Venables’ 2001 defense was fourth in the nation in scoring defense, fourth in total defense, fifth in pass efficiency defense and seventh in rushing defense.

Venables also owns a national championship ring as co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach at Oklahoma in 2000.

