Haskins Highlights: Recap of Clemson basketball vs. Rutgers

Brad Brownell expresses his disappointment after the game, as the Tigers have lost three of their last four games.
In this edition of Haskins’ Highlights Julia brings you the latest on Clemson basketball.
Another four-star prospect from Sunshine State reported an offer from Clemson on Thursday. Jesuit (Tampa, Fla.) 2023 linebacker Troy Bowles announced the offer from the Tigers via Twitter. Bowles is teammates (…)
A four-star prospect from the Sunshine State reported an offer from Clemson on Thursday. Tampa (Fla.) Catholic 2023 athlete Lewis Carter announced the offer from the Tigers via Twitter. Carter (6-0, 205) is (…)
Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott stayed in the Palmetto state to visit several prospects on Tuesday. Elliott stayed in The Palmetto State to check on some high priority targets — Oceanside (…)
Clemson Athletics earned a department record 95 percent Graduation Success Rate (GSR) for the 2011-14 cohort in data released by the NCAA on Thursday. It’s the eighth consecutive cohort in which Clemson’s (…)
The Maxwell Football Club today announced semifinalists for the 4thannual Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award presented to the outstanding freshman player in college football. For the first time, (…)
Another Clemson player has hit the NCAA transfer portal. Redshirt sophomore safety Ray Thornton has entered the portal, The Clemson Insider has confirmed. Thornton entered 2021 credited with 17 career (…)
Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables has been on the road recruiting for the Tigers this week, and as The Clemson Insider reported earlier Thursday, he’s in The Sunshine State visiting with a (…)
As Clemson’s coaches make their rounds on the recruiting trail, The Clemson Insider has learned where Brandon Streeter will be on Thursday. Clemson’s quarterbacks coach is set to pay a visit to (…)
As The Clemson Insider previously reported, Clemson’s coaches are expected to be making their rounds on the recruiting trail in The Sunshine State on Thursday. TCI has confirmed that Clemson head coach (…)
Clemson coaches paid a visit Wednesday to a future member of “Wide Receiver U”. Head coach Dabo Swinney and wide receivers coach Tyler Grisham made an in-home visit with Myrtle Beach (S.C.) four-star wide (…)