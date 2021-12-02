Mukuba named Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year semifinalist

Football

By December 2, 2021 2:18 pm

The Maxwell Football Club today announced semifinalists for the 4thannual Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award presented to the outstanding freshman player in college football. For the first time, this year, the award will be presented at the Maxwell Football Club Awards Gala along with several of the other top awards in college and professional football.

The Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award has been presented to the College Freshman Player of the Year since 2018 and is named in honor ofShaun Alexander, a former standout at the University of Alabama and with the Seattle Seahawks in the NFL. Past winners include; Trevor Lawrence (Clemson) – 2018, Kenneth Gainwell (Memphis)-2019 and Will Anderson Jr. (Alabama) – 2020.

The Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award watch list will incorporate a broad spectrum of Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) programs and conferences from coast to coast, with 14 semifinalists selected. Ohio State leads the way with three candidates,followed by Georgia with two. Nine other schools are represented by one candidate.

Players are listed alphabetically by school with their name and position noted:

First

Last

School

Position

Andrew

Mukuba

Clemson

S

Josaiah

Stewart

Coastal Carolina

DE

Brock

Bowers

Georgia

TE

Kelee

Ringo

Georgia

CB

Rasheen

Ali

Marshall

RB

Tyler

Van Dyke

Miami

QB

C.J.

Stroud

Ohio State

QB

TreVeyon

Henderson

Ohio State

RB

Denzel

Burke

Ohio State

CB

Caleb

Williams

Oklahoma

QB

Collin

Oliver

Oklahoma State

DE

Xavier

Worthy

Texas

WR

Tyreek

Chappell

Texas A&M

CB

Braelon

Allen

Wisconsin

RB

 

3 finalists for the award will be unveiled December 21, 2021. The winner of the 2021 Shaun Alexander Award will be announced on Monday January 10, 2022. The formal presentations of these awards will be made at the Maxwell Football Club Awards Gala hosted by Harrahs Hotel &Casino Atlantic City on March 18, 2022.
