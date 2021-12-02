Son of NFL coach announces Clemson offer

Another four-star prospect from Sunshine State reported an offer from Clemson on Thursday.

Jesuit (Tampa, Fla.) 2023 linebacker Troy Bowles announced the offer from the Tigers via Twitter.

Bowles is teammates with recent Clemson three-star linebacker commit Wade Woodaz and the son of former New York Jets head coach and current Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive coordinator, Todd Bowles.

Troy (6-1, 205) is ranked as high as the No. 38 overall prospect in the 2023 class by 247Sports, which considers him the No. 2 linebacker in the country for his class.

According to MaxPreps, Troy posted 87 total tackles, one sack and an interception across his junior campaign.

