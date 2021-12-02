Talented Texas RB staying in touch with Spiller

A talented running back from the Lone Star State continues to keep in touch with Clemson running backs coach C.J. Spiller.

Seth Davis, a class of 2023 prospect from Katy (Texas) High School, has been staying in contact with Spiller throughout his junior season.

“I’ve been talking to Coach Spiller,” Davis told The Clemson Insider recently. “We’ve been talking this whole time during the season. … I’ve just been sending him all my game stuff, and he says he likes it and all that.”

Davis (5-9, 170) has rushed for 2,199 yards and 25 touchdowns on 215 carries (10.2 yards per carry) so far this season while helping Katy to a 13-0 record entering its game against Summer Creek (Houston, Texas) in the Class 6A DII Region III Final on Saturday.

Davis had the chance to work out with Spiller when he camped at Clemson back in June.

“I know he likes my speed,” Davis said, “and when we did drills, he really liked me, and he gave me his Twitter (handle) and everything.”

Spiller invited Davis to attend the Tigers’ game vs. Boston College in October, and Davis made the unofficial visit to campus with his mother, father and little brother.

“I loved the fans,” Davis said, reflecting on his experience at Death Valley during Clemson’s 19-13 win over BC. “It was a really good game. I watched the Boston College game, and that game was really hype.”

In addition to Clemson, Davis made game-day visits to Maryland, Oklahoma State and Louisiana Tech this season. He was also invited to Texas but didn’t end up making the trip.

Davis plans to return to Clemson for another visit sometime next year.

“Yes sir, most definitely,” he said. “I liked it so much, and I might visit back in the summer or something.”

Davis received an offer from Maryland in November, and Florida also extended an offer to him last month before the Gators parted ways with Dan Mullen.

If he were to earn an offer from Clemson in the future, Davis would be ecstatic.

“I would be so happy to get an offer from them,” he said. “They’re one of my top colleges that I would go to. It’s a really nice campus and atmosphere.”

