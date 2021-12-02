Williams' mom loved in-home visit with Clemson

By December 2, 2021 10:24 pm

As The Clemson Insider previously reported, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney and a couple of offensive assistants were in Irmo (S.C.) to make an in-home visit with a priority target on Thursday night.

Swinney was accompanied by wide receivers coach Tyler Grisham and runnings back coach C.J. Spiller during Thursday’s visit to the home of Dutch Fork four-star wide receiver Antonio Williams.

They came for dinner and visited with Williams and his mother, Courtney, who is a Clemson and Ole Miss alumna.

She shared some photos of the visit on social media late Thursday evening.

