Williams' mom loved in-home visit with Clemson

As The Clemson Insider previously reported, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney and a couple of offensive assistants were in Irmo (S.C.) to make an in-home visit with a priority target on Thursday night.
Swinney was accompanied by wide receivers coach Tyler Grisham and runnings back coach C.J. Spiller during Thursday’s visit to the home of Dutch Fork four-star wide receiver Antonio Williams.
They came for dinner and visited with Williams and his mother, Courtney, who is a Clemson and Ole Miss alumna.
She shared some photos of the visit on social media late Thursday evening.
Had an awesome dinner and visit with @ClemsonFB (had to get creative with including @Murphys_Law31) thanks @Coach_Grisham @CJSPILLER pic.twitter.com/bpLS1653UH
— Courtney Holloway (@c_williams31) December 3, 2021
