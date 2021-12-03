Big-time New Jersey OL picks up offer from Clemson

Big-time New Jersey OL picks up offer from Clemson

Recruiting

Big-time New Jersey OL picks up offer from Clemson

By December 3, 2021 10:01 am

By |

A four-star prospect from the Garden State reported an offer from Clemson on Friday.

Don Bosco Prep (Ramsey, N.J.) 2023 four-star offensive tackle Chase Bisontis announced the offer from the Tigers via Twitter.

Bisontis (6-5, 290) is ranked as high as the No. 54 overall prospect in the 2023 class by 247Sports, which considers him the No. 4 offensive tackle in the country for his class.

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help.  #SaveNicks

, , Recruiting

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

4m

Clemson still has a bowl game left to play this season, but it’s never too early to look ahead. With the regular season in the books, TCI is taking some time to analyze how the Tigers performed at each (…)

2hr

As The Clemson Insider has previously reported, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney was spending the majority of today in Florida, checking in with some class of 2022 commits. Swinney was spotted earlier at (…)

14hr

Former Clemson safety Jayron Kearse is having a big season for the Dallas Cowboys. On Thursday night, he had a big interception against the Saints, as they were driving in the red zone. You can watch (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home