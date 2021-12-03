Big-time New Jersey OL picks up offer from Clemson

A four-star prospect from the Garden State reported an offer from Clemson on Friday.

Don Bosco Prep (Ramsey, N.J.) 2023 four-star offensive tackle Chase Bisontis announced the offer from the Tigers via Twitter.

Bisontis (6-5, 290) is ranked as high as the No. 54 overall prospect in the 2023 class by 247Sports, which considers him the No. 4 offensive tackle in the country for his class.

