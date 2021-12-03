Caldwell visits pair of big-time linemen

Clemson offensive line coach Robbie Caldwell made two stops in the state of Ohio Thursday.

On his way to visit Clemson Strongsville (Oh.) 2022 four-star offensive tackle commit Blake Miller, Caldwell made a pit stop a little over two hours from his desired destination.

He stopped by Findlay High School, where he met with Stefan Adams, who is the head coach of 2023 four-star offensive tackle Luke Montgomery.

Montgomery (6-5, 260) ranks as the No. 6 offensive tackle and No. 59 overall prospect in the 2023 class, per the 247Sports Composite rankings.

Adams described the visit to The Clemson Insider as “standard procedure.”

“He just wanted to reaffirm that he loves [Luke] and he’s definitely still a big recruit for him,” he told TCI.

According to Adams, Montgomery will likely be in attendance for Clemson’s Junior Day in the new year.

Montgomery’s coach had nothing but positive things to say about the Tigers’ offensive line coach.

“Along this trip and this [recruiting] trail, he’s a top-person, hands down,” Adams said. “When I get a chance to talk with him, he’s just a very warm, southern guy…I thoroughly enjoy every time I get a text, call, a sit-down like I did today, I always feel grateful and humble with how he does that and how he approaches it, and how genuine he actually is when he comes by.”

