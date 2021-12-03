Clemson quarterback enters transfer portal

Football

December 3, 2021 3:36 pm

One of Clemson’s quarterbacks has hit the NCAA transfer portal.

Redshirt sophomore quarterback Taisun Phommachanh has entered the portal, The Clemson Insider has confirmed.

Phommachanh played in six games this season, completing 11-of-19 passes for 131 yards and one touchdown with one interception, while rushing for 69 yards and another score on 11 carries.

A former four-star prospect, the Bridgeport, Conn., native entered 2021 having completed 11-of-29 passes for 73 yards and having rushed for 81 yards on 19 carries in 86 snaps over seven games.

Phommachanh joins Frank Ladson, Lyn-J Dixon, Michel Dukes and Paul Tchio as Clemson offensive players who have entered the transfer portal since the start of the 2021 season.

