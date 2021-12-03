Nice honor for former Clemson QB Chase Brice

Nice honor for a former Clemson signal-caller.

Appalachian State quarterback Chase Brice was named Sun Belt Newcomer of the Year as the All-Sun Belt teams were announced Thursday.

A first-year App State quarterback after playing previously at Clemson and Duke, Brice ranks No. 2 in the Sun Belt in touchdown passes (22), No. 2 in yards per attempt (8.6), No. 3 in passing yards per game (241.8), No. 3 in completion percentage (63.8) and No. 3 in passing efficiency (151.7).

Brice completed 82-of-136 passes for 1,023 yards with nine touchdowns and four interceptions in 25 career games at Clemson. He was an unsung hero of Clemson’s 2018 national championship campaign, entering in relief in a 27-23 come-from-behind victory against Syracuse to preserve what would become Clemson’s perfect 15-0 campaign.

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help. #SaveNicks